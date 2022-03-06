CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at $4,266,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CyberOptics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CyberOptics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyberOptics stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

