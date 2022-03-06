Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 81.3% in February

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
CYRN stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.17. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
StockNews.com started coverage on Cyren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cyren
CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
