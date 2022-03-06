DA Davidson Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $52.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2,086.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,203 shares of company stock worth $7,856,941. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.