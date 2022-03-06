DA Davidson Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.95. Okta has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

