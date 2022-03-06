DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

