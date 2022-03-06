Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.28 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $320,964.65 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.77 or 0.06644843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99694975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,133,008 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

