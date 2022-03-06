Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.17. 15,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select International ETF (DINT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.