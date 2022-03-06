Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.49

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,030 shares of company stock worth $3,923,735.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.