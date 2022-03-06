DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday.

DBVT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

