Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $22.77 on Tuesday, hitting $245.56. 789,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.18 and its 200 day moving average is $369.45. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

