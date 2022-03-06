Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 2.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

