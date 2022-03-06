Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 2.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.