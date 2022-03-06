Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

DNLI stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

