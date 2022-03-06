Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $16.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:FORG opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

