Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.