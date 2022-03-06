Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Suspended Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.27) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 166.30 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £802.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,058.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

