Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.17) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 72.04. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,032.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,280.41.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.08) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,090.97).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

