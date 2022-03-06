Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €8.30 ($9.33) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a fifty-two week high of €12.77 ($14.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

