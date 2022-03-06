Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.67

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 436982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

