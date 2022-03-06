Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days.

DGEAF stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $45.50. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Diageo has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

