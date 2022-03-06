Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

