DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 9,468.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,479 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $695,013,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $96,078,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $288,606,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,719,935 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,935 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 4.02 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.33 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

