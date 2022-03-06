DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

DOCN traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 4,038,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,867. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

