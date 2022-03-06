DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $7.79 on Friday, hitting $51.37. 4,038,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.