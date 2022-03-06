Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,441 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,103,486 shares of company stock worth $9,971,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

