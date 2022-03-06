Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,266 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of C&F Financial worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

