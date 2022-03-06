Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 1,421.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.11 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 52,222 shares worth $3,364,709. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

