Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Strattec Security worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

