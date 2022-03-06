Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,349 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NATH stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.44. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

