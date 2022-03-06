Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,778 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alico were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

