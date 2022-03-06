Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,111 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.85 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.