Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 368,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 281,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversey by 263.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 565,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

