Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.07. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 478,975 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

