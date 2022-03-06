Diversified Trust Co Has $1.77 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Generac by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

