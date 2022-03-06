Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

