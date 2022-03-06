Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

