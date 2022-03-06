Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,469 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of T stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
