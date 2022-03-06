Diversified Trust Co Sells 84 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,712,000 after buying an additional 305,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AON by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $221.82 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day moving average is $291.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.