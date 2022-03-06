DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.