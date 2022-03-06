DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $227.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

