DNB Asset Management AS Buys 8,401 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

