DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,530 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT opened at $335.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

