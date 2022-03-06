Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

