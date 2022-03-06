Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.