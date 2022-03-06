DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $75,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,474 shares of company stock valued at $73,585,091 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

