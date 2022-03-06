Dotmoovs Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $211,552.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104124 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

MOOV is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

