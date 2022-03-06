Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $621.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.33) and last traded at GBX 637 ($8.55), with a volume of 36801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($8.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.10) to GBX 1,300 ($17.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56. The company has a market cap of £934.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 808.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 935.55.

In other news, insider Martin Davis acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £21,149.20 ($28,376.76).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

