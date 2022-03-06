DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

