DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

