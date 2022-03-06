Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. 2,058,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,340. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,125. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

