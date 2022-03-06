Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

